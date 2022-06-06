WBAL Extends Partnership With Navy Football

WBAL NewsRadio in Baltimore and the Naval Academy Athletic Association have agreed to a multi-year extension to its long-running partnership that will keep the station as the flagship of the Navy Football Radio Network.

As part of the agreement WBAL NewsRadio will air every Navy Football game, including a 60-minute pre-game show and a 30-minute post-game program. WBAL and Navy will also collaborate for player and coach interviews as well as on-air features and podcasts focused on Navy Football.

“We are thrilled to continue to bring Navy Football to our listeners every Saturday during the fall, including the time- honored tradition of the Army-Navy game,” said Dan Joerres, President & General Manger for WBAL NewsRadio, 98 ROCK and WBAL-TV. “It’s truly an honor to partner with such a prestigious institution.”

“We are excited to call WBAL our flagship radio station and the home of Navy Football since 2005,” said Naval Academy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk. “Our long-standing relationship with true broadcast professionals is much appreciated by our alumni, fans, coaches and Midshipmen.

“These are exciting times for Navy Football and Navy Athletics. It will be great to continue to hear about it and follow the action on WBAL for years to come,” added Gladchuk.