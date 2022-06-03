New CFO At KERA

Kimberly Singleton has joined KERA as Chief Financial Officer. KERA is a not-for-profit public media organization serving North Texas through KERA 90.1, KXT 91.7, KERA TV and several digital platforms.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly to our leadership team,” said Nico Leone, President/CEO. “KERA is growing at an exciting pace and deepening its critical services to North Texas. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Kimberly at this time, to help lead that growth and the organization’s financial sustainability.”

“Joining KERA is a unique opportunity,” said Singleton. “It combines my career passion of using financial data to drive improved performance with one of my life passions — giving everyone access to information impactful to their lives. I am very excited to be a part of the team.”

Singleton is a Certified Public Accountant who most recently served as CFO with the digital pharma startup, Alto Pharmacy.