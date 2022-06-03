New Country Show From Orbyt Media

Shannon Ella has been tapped as host of “New & Now With Shannon Ella”. Orbyt Media syndication group has teamed up with iHeartRadio Canada’s Pure Country Stations that will begin airing the weekly Sunday program June 5.

“This show will be a regular destination for country music fans to be introduced to amazing new artists,” said Ella. “Each week, we will feature artists making an impact on the country music landscape, and a number of under-the-radar gems too. This show is designed to give their songs a chance to be heard, and I can’t wait to share them with listeners.”

In 2019, Ella became the host of Pure Country’s nationally syndicated midday show.