Amaturo Adds Two Stations in California

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group and Redwood Empire Stereocasters have jointly announced that Amaturo is purchasing two RES stations, KZST-FM and KWVF-FM. The sale price was not announced. The transaction is expected to close in the 3rd quarter of this year. An LMA to operate the stations went into effect yesterday.

Redwood Empire Stereocasters still owns KJZY-FM and KBBL-FM.

ASMG co-founder Lawrence Amaturo said, “With incredible care, Gordon Zlot created and developed KZST over 50 years ago and made it the most listened-to station in Sonoma County. It remains just that even today. I am beyond thrilled that we can be the next torch-bearer for this great community gift.”

Gordon Zlot, founder of KZST and the RES stations, said: “This was an agonizing decision, with over a half century of creating and maintaining KZST with rating superiority in Sonoma County, but in my decision to step-back in pace and work-life, I could not have found a better next-level operator-team than Lawrence Amaturo and Michael O’Shea. I will still be associated with all the stations, offering engineering and programming consultation, and pulling for them to the next level of success”.

Michael O’Shea, President of ASMG added: “I’m truly in awe of these great stations and the position they occupy in the hearts and ears of Sonoma County, and the brilliant leadership Gordon and his team have brought them, making radio so vital in the Northbay. I’m humbled at the thought of operating this combined great enterprise”.

Redwood Empire Stereocasters was founded over 50 years ago with flagship station KZST, Gordon Zlot and longtime general manager Tom Skinner, have built five full FM stations with KZST 100.1, The Bull, 93.7, The Wolf 102.7, The (former) Beat, 106.3 and the Famous Jazzy-FM.

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, now in it’s tenth year of operating in Sonoma County is led by co-founders Lawrence Amaturo and president Michael O’Shea. With radio stations: KSRO-AM/FM, Froggy 92.9, 97.7 The River and Hot 101.7