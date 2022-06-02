Tomi Lahren Joins OutKick Media

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren will host an evening program on the OutKick Media digital platform beginning June 20. In addition, Lahren will join the FOX News Audio network as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary, starting June 6th.

“Tomi has amassed a loyal following throughout her career,” said Gary Schreier, SVP, OutKick Media. “We are excited to bring her signature style and insights to our highly-engaged audience at OutKick.”

“I am thrilled to bring my voice to OutKick and look forward to sharing my take on the pressing issues of the day and engaging with the platform’s audience in this new role,” said Lahren.

Her 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature will be syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.