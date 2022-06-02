Chernoff Chats With Buzz

The new episode of Buzz Knight’s “Takin A Walk” podcast series features legendary Radio Industry Pro Mark Chernoff. Knight says the latest episode, recorded during a walk in Central Park, includes great stories of Howard Stern, Don Imus, Scott Muni and more.

“I’m very fortunate in my career to have encountered some pretty special people,” said Knight. “When I worked part time at WNEW-FM when it was the Rock Station of record in NY, I am grateful that my world intersected with Mark Chernoff. He was great to work for as he always respected on air talent and encouraged each of us at every turn.”

You can find the latest “Takin A Walk” podcast Here.