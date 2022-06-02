Couric Looks At Roe v. Wade

“Next Question With Katie Couric” is coming out with a special limited series looking at the realities of a country without the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973. The six-episode special series comes on the heels of an unprecedented leak of a draft decision that Roe v. Wade is poised to be overturned.

The narrative series. “Abortion: The Body Politic” weaves together interviews with historians, doctors, researchers, abortion activists, clinic staff, reproductive justice leaders and people who have had abortions.

The first episode premieres Thursday, June 9, with new episodes released weekly on Thursdays.