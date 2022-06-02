BIA’s Mark Fratrik To Retire

Mark Fratrik, Ph.D., BIA Advisory Services’ Senior Vice President and Chief Economist, will retire from the company effective June 30. He will continue as a strategic advisor and analyst to the company offering continuity for the firm’s forecasting, insights and analytics services that will now be led by Nicole Ovadia, Vice President of Forecasting and Analysis.

“When I look at the accomplishments of BIA over Mark’s 21-year tenure at BIA, there’s a direct correlation between our success and Mark’s dedication and expertise,” said Tom Buono, CEO and Founder, BIA Advisory Services. “Mark’s competence in analyzing the economic forces driving the local media industry has guided our forecasting efforts and allowed us to continuously deliver high-quality, reliable data and insights. His analyses have been integral to informing and influencing decisions at the highest levels of our industry and the government, and his service to BIA has been immeasurable.”

“Although it’s impossible for anyone to fill Mark’s shoes, I am excited and honored to have the baton passed to me,” said Nicole Ovadia. “Mark has built an amazing foundation and the respect he has earned from his insightful forecasts is unmatched in the industry. Its upon that foundation that we will continue to build, improve, evolve and grow BIA’s forecasting tools and analysis.”

Prior to joining BIA, Fratrik served as a Vice President/Economist at the National Association of Broadcasters. While there, he conducted primary research about the broadcasting industry and wrote numerous research studies on the radio and television industries. Before joining the NAB, he worked for the Federal Trade Commission in the Bureau of Economics where he spent nearly five years conducting analyses of industry practices to evaluate overall economic impact.

“Dr. Fratrik set the standard for media economists with his dedication to the industry and his work at BIA,” said Rick Ducey, Managing Director at BIA Advisory Services. “It’s a record of which he should be rightfully proud, and it’s been an honor to work with him both at NAB and BIA.”