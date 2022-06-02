Why Are Vandals Targeting These Radio Reporters?

Authorities are investigating why the homes of New Hampshire Public Radio News Director Dan Barrick and reporter Lauren Chooljian are being vandalized. One theory is they are being targeted because of their reporting.

According to Boston.com, an unidentified suspect or suspects spray painted their houses in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Bricks were also thrown at their homes, breaking windows. Chooljian posted this picture of her home to her Twitter feed…

Chooljian had been hosting a podcast called Stranglehold about New Hampshire’s presidential primary. She’s also been reporting the Granite Recovery Centers, a big substance abuse disorder treatment in the state. According to a report on the NHPR website, Chooljian published reports describing sexual misconduct allegations against the former CEO at the center Eric Spofford. The CEO denied the allegations and threatened legal action against NHPR.

Authorities have hinted they may quetion Spofford about the vandalism. NHPR published this statement from Spofford after the vandalism was reported: “Not only was I completely uninvolved with these incidents of vandalism, I also do not support or condone them. I also don’t need to vandalize someone’s property. I have truth on my side and I will vindicate myself through lawful means. I have no motive to vandalize a reporter’s property months after an article was written about me, when I am already expending significant resources to litigate these defamation claims. Many people in recovery have credited me with saving their lives. Perhaps one of them felt compelled to do these acts in a misguided attempt to defend me. I would never condone it, but I have no control over what other people do.”

NHPR reported that Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan is looking at recent work by the reporter. “The incidents of vandalism would be concerning on their own. If it is determined that that motive that we are looking at is in fact the reason for these attacks, if it is either in retaliation for some work that she has done or intimidation around work she may be contemplating, that obviously involves some First Amendment concerns, and is obviously much more disturbing,” Ryan said.

