CPR Hires New Host/Producer

Chandra Thomas Whitfield is joining Colorado Public Radio as the host and producer of the daily interview show “Colorado Matters”. Whitfield has produced stories for NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Essence, Ebony and a number of other national media outlets.

“Adding a journalist as experienced and skilled as Chandra will be a huge benefit for Colorado Matters and its audience,” said Kevin Dale, CPR News Executive Editor. “She has lived here for a number of years and her knowledge of our local communities and issues will enhance our coverage in so many ways.”

“After many years covering the nation, I am excited about this amazing new opportunity to hone in on the issues and people that matter most in the Rocky Mountain state,” said Whitfield. “Colorado has been my family’s home for a decade now and I am excited to bring my unique perspective to the Colorado Public Radio audience. I look forward to exploring this amazing state with fresh eyes together!”