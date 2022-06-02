New Morning Co-Host in Philly

Beasley Media Group announced Jeff Kurkjian is moving from Las Vegas to Philadelphia to become the new co-host of The Andie Summers Show on WXTU-FM. Kurkjian has been the co-host of the Jeff and Aimee Morning Show on Beasley’s KCYE-FM in Vegas since March of 2018.

Kurkjian has also hosted mornings at Audacy’s WQAL-FM in Cleveland.

“Jeff is a tremendous talent who has an amazing ability to create relatable and entertaining content for the Country format audience,” said Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase. “I believe he will help us improve the already highly successful Andie Summers Morning Show and the XTU brand overall.”

“The opportunity to work with Beasley’s legendary WXTU, a station so beloved by our late founder, George Beasley, is a real honor, said Kurkjian. “I am looking forward to coming home to the east coast while continuing my journey in country radio with the incredible Andie Summers and the entire XTU family.”

“We are excited to have Jeff join the XTU Team,” said Vice President and Market Manager Joe Bell. “His contributions to KYCE in Las Vegas make him the “right guy” to add another dimension to the Andie Summers Show. Jeff is a transplanted East Coaster so we’re glad to bring him “back home” to continue his career.”