Annalisa Moving To Chicago

30-year radio veteran Annalisa is moving from Boston to Chicago. She joins 93XRT (WXRT-FM) from WXRV in Boston.

“Annalisa brings the knowledge, passion and respect for the music that 93XRT listeners appreciate and expect,” said Laura Duncan, Brand Manager. “We are thrilled that Annalisa will be joining us as her integrity and relatability are a perfect match with the current team of personalities and the iconic brand that is XRT.”

“Joining the legendary 93XRT lineup is an absolute dream gig for a music geek like me,” said Annalisa. “I love radio and this heritage station with its storied past and an ear for the future. I can’t wait to come to Chicago.”

Prior to her afternoon drive work in Boston, she spent two-decades at KFOG in San Francisco. She signs on June 13.