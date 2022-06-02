Alpha Lands Former Indy Host

Alpha Media San Jose’s Bay Country KBAY-FM has hired Isaac “Brooks” Wenzel as the station’s first afternoon drive host and APD. Brooks moves to San Jose from Indianapolis where he was Music Director and Afternoon host for country station, WFMS.

Wenzel has also worked at WMAD/Madison, KQYB/La Crosse and WLXR/La Crosse. He said this is a special opportunity that he’s extremely grateful for. “I cannot wait to share my love for Country Music with the Bay Area as the first ever Afternoon Host on Bay Country. Thank you to Bo Matthews, David Drutz and Alpha Media EVP of Content Phil Becker for believing in me.”

Alpha Media San Jose VP/Market Manager David Drutz added, “Brooks is the ideal fit for what we’ve already built and will continue to build with Bay Country. I know Country Music fans will share my excitement in hearing him throughout the Bay Area.”

Alpha Media San Jose Operations Manager/Program Director Bo Matthews says, “Brooks is perfect for Bay Country. It’s fitting in Silicon Valley to have a personality that’s not only a pro on the air but also top of his class in delivering digital content and engaging with listeners via social media. Bay Area Country Music fans are going to love Brooks!”