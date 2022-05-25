WLTJ Brings Ya Jagoff To Pittsburgh

WLTJ-FM is adding the co-hosts of the popular Pittsburgh Podcast, “Ya Jagoff!” to the on-air lineup starting June 6. Rachael Rennebeck and John Chamberlin, creators of the local podcast, will now bring “Ya Jagoff on Q” to 92.9 FM weekdays from 7 to 10pm.

In Western Pennsylvania Jagoff means a stupid, irritating or contemptible person. But in Pittsburgh, the word Jagoff can be a term of endearment. “How’ve ya been, ya jagoff?”

“We’ve thought about a concept like this for a while, we needed to find the right fit with creative and local content that we believed in. Rachael and John definitely meet those needs,” said Gregg Frischling, Steel City Media Owner/GM.