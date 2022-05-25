KILT-AM Hires New Brand Manager

Parker Hillis has been named Brand Manager of Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) in Houston. Hillis returns to Audacy after previously serving as assistant program director of Bonneville’s 104.3 The Fan in Denver.

“I’m excited to join the Sports Radio 610 team in Houston,” said Hillis. “The opportunity to direct and grow an already incredible Audacy brand is truly an honor.”

“Parker is a rising star,” said Sarah Frazier, SVP/MM Audacy Houston. “He has impressed us since day one with his innovative ideas, focus on talent coaching and work ethic. We’re thrilled to have him join our Audacy team.”

This move marks This is Hillis’ second stint with Audacy; he served in a variety of producer roles for Audacy Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM) from 2014 to 2019.