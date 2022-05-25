Seven Mountains Rob Frazier Remembered

A memorial service for Rob Frazier, former Head of Creative for Seven Mountains Media, was held in Pasadena, CA. Frazier died after a two-year battle with Cancer in November 2021 at the age of 63.

Frazier began his career as an on-air Production Director at then-B95 Fresno, followed by gigs at WTKS Real Radio 104.1 in Orlando, FL, and Comedy World, then at KLSX-FM in Los Angeles. After CBS Radio folded KLSX, he partnered with Rich Boerner to supply the creative content for all CBS Digital properties for three years. He later went on to head Creative for Seven Mountains Media in College, PA, and was also a Voiceover Talent for Benztown.

He is survived by his family that includes his sister and two-grown children.