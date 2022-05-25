Hawkeyes Football In Chicago

AM 1530 WCKG, and The University of Iowa has officially agreed on a multiyear deal that will bring Iowa Hawkeyes Football to the Chicago market. WCKG will air every Iowa Football game in Chicago and serve as the team’s sole affiliate throughout the market.

“Iowa Football’s storied history, continued success, and loyal fan base and alumni network throughout Chicagoland made this move a no-brainer for WCKG,” said Jon Zaghloul, Sports Director. “I’m excited to bring the Hawkeyes to Chicago and can’t wait to start airing games this Fall. It’s a huge acquisition for our brand, and, more importantly, our devoted listeners.”

The broadcasts are handled by Learfield/IMG College sports marketing company and the Iowa Hawkeye Sports Network.