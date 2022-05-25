Special Award For Sirott

WGN Radio morning drive host Bob Sirott will receive the Dante Award from the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans in Chicago. The award recognizes media professionals who pursue truth in their work.

“Looking at the long, impressive list of previous Dante Award winners, it makes me realize that the highly respected selection committee who decides who gets this award realized they had given this to every media person in Chicago except me. They simply ran out of names,” said Sirott.

Since its inception in 1971, more than 40 Chicago journalists have received the award. Sirott will be honored at a luncheon on May 26.