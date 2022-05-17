SXM Features Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett will perform an exclusive concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Tuesday, June 7. The show will feature Rhett performing songs from his recently released album Where We Started, as well as fan favorites.

“I can’t wait to hang out with SiriusXM, Pandora and fans at this live show,” said Rhett. “This concert is one week before my Bring The Bar To You tour kicks off, so it’ll be one of the first times I get to play some of these new songs live. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The performance will take place at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works and will air live on SiriusXM’s The Highway (ch. 56) and on the SXM App.