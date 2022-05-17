ESPN Cleveland Nabs Knott

850 ESPN Cleveland (WKNR) is adding Andre Knott to its content team. Knott will join the Good Karma Brands Station as an on-air contributor, part-time and fill in host, and an active contributor to the station’s subscription service, The Land on Demand.

“I’m excited and can’t wait to go back to 850 ESPN Cleveland,” said Knott. “Not only will I be talking sports but working with some of my favorite people in our business.”

Knott is the only broadcaster to work as the sideline reporter for all three of Cleveland’s pro sports teams and is a five-time Emmy award winner for his reporting. He is currently the in-game reporter on the Guardians TV Broadcasts.

“Andre adds great experience and personality, and he is an incredible storyteller,” said Matt Fishman, Director of Content. “He also helps to encourage the development of teammates newer to the industry, and we look forward to seeing him do that at ESPN Cleveland.”