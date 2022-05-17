RAB’s Dick Rakovan Passes

Dick “Rackets” Rakovan, former Chicago radio executive and 20-year veteran of the Radio Advertising Bureau, has died. Joining the RAB in 1995, he was Senior Vice President, Membership.

Rakovan began his broadcasting career as a salesman for WKBW-AM in Buffalo. He moved up in the Capital Cities organization to Sales and General Manager positions at Cap Cities stations in New York, Detroit and Providence, RI.

Rakovan was honored by the Illinois Broadcasters Association with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. On that occasion, Dennis Lyle, President/CEO of the Association remarked- “No one can never accuse Rackets of not having been there-done that. His contribution to the radio industry in general, and particularly that of Illinois, is most admirable.”