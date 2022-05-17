New PD At KICT

Phyliss D’Eugenio is the new Program Director and personality at T95, Wichita, Kansas. She joins SummitMedia from Riverbend Communications, KCVI-FM, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

“Phyliss brings a genuine passion for Rock radio and the audiences we serve both on-air and in the social space,” said Justin Case, SummitMedia Wichita Director of Programming/Operations. “She has a love for the radio business. Her enthusiasm to become part of the Wichita community, and dive into the local Rock scene, will keep the T95 brand on top and out front.”

“I am beyond excited to take this next step and further my career in rock radio,” said D’Eugenio. “Thanks to Justin Case, John Olsen, Randy Chase, and the amazing people at SummitMedia Wichita for giving me this opportunity. I’m so glad to be a part of the team and can’t wait to help write the next chapter for T95.”