Two New 30 For 30Podcasts On The Way

ESPN announced upcoming 30 for 30 Podcasts during the 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront presentation Tuesday. Here are the details on those two shows…

The upcoming slate of 30 for 30 Podcasts includes:

A Streetball Mixtape

Coming May 31, 2022

“A Streetball Mixtape” is a companion podcast to the upcoming 30 for 30 documentary “The Greatest Mixtape Ever”. Drawing inspiration from hip hop mixtapes, the podcast will be hosted by Set Free Richardson and explores how streetball – and the way it’s played around the United States – has shaped not just the game of basketball, but the country’s culture. In true mixtape form, this podcast is a compilation of stories, styles, and sounds illuminating the essence of the game.

Pink Card (multi-part)

Coming November 2022

From Peabody award-winning producer Shima Oliaee, this 4-part documentary series follows the lives of the latest generation of badass women who fight for the simple right to watch a soccer game in Iran. Equal parts memoir, geopolitical/social history and archive-driven sports drama, this feature will take a look at the 40-year underground movement and why women are banned from entering soccer stadiums in Iran. It’ll forever change the way you watch the World Cup.