Joe Still Tops The Edison Podcast List

Edison Research announces its Top 50 Podcast chart for the first quarter of 2022. The list ranks the 50 biggest podcasts by audience size, based on Edison Podcast Metrics, which measures the relative audience size and demographics of all podcast networks in the U.S. It’s based on actual podcast listening, not downloads, and does not require an opt-in from podcast networks.

The top 10 shows for Q1 were:

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Crime Junkie (up from #3 in Q4 2021)

3. The Daily

4. This American Life

5. My Favorite Murder (up from #6 in Q4 2021)

6. Stuff You Should Know

7. Office Ladies

8. Dateline NBC (enters the Top 10)

9. The Ben Shapiro Show (enters the Top 10)

10. Call Her Daddy

