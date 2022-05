With $48.4 million of net revenue from its broadcast division, Salem Media’s total net revenue in the second quarter came in at $62.6 million for an increase of 5.5%, up from $59.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Salem’s digital revenue increased 7.1% to $10.3 million from $9.6 million and

Salem’s digital media operating income increased 93.1% to $1.8 million from $0.9 million.