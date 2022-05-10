IBA Members Put Forth Plan to Share Talent

The Independent Broadcasters Association will now provide a way for its members to share local talent. Here’s how members can get involved in that process.

IBA members who have a show they would like the syndication committee to consider can log into their IBA account, click on ‘Syndication’ and then again on ‘Submit My Show’ to fill in basic information, a short synopsis, and a link to the show. An IBA representative will reach out to collect audio samples. If approved, the IBA representative will guide them through next steps and discuss the expectations of joining along with pertinent information to help make it a success.

To become an IBA member radio broadcasters may visit www.iba.media/join-now/IBA. Existing IBA members will have immediate access to this opportunity.