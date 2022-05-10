$322K Raised In Asheville NC

The Light FM (106.9 WMIT-FM) listeners, in a single day campaign, donated enough money to provide more than 1,800 pregnant women with ultrasounds and faith-based support. The listener-supported radio ministry partnered with seven pregnancy centers for “Heartbeat of Hope”.

“The Light FM listeners are truly amazing. For the fifth year in a row, we have asked them to step in and support their local pregnancy centers’ mission to serve their community by providing free ultrasounds and care for moms who sometimes find themselves in difficult situations,” said John Owens, GM, Blue Ridge Broadcasting. “Because of the generosity of The Light FM donors, we are able to send every penny of these donations directly to the pregnancy centers right here in our neighborhoods.”

This was the fifth year for The Light FM’s “Heartbeat of Hope”—with gifts received totaling $322,700 in eleven hours of fundraising. Since the inception of the event, The Light FM has been able to raise enough money for 8,884 ultrasounds for local pregnancy centers, with 100 percent of the donations going directly to the centers.

The Light FM is a listener-supported ministry of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.