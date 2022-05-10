Brooke & Jeffrey Raise $18K

The Brooke & Jeffrey program closed out their first-ever Merch for a Cause promotion. $18,000 was raised for Heart to Heart International’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The Premiere Networks-syndicated show Merch Shop sold more than a thousand t-shirts and sweatshirts for the cause. The Brooke & Jeffrey Program crew said it was overwhelmed by the generoosity and kindness show by their listeners during the month long effort.

You can view the Heart to Heart International’s CEO Kimberly Carroll reveal Here.