VirtualJock Signs WLS-FM

94.7 WLS-FM in Chicago is the latest affiliate to sign with VirtualJock.com. The service provides radio stations of all formats and market sizes with the opportunity to access major market on-air talent and programming services.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have such an iconic brand as WLS/Chicago on board with VirtualJock.com,” said Jason Kidd, President/CEO and Founder. “Whether it’s talent, music programming and scheduling, commercial production, social media management or HR/Accounting, we serve a need for every station, big or small.”

The Key Networks service offers currently offers 85 full-time in-house voice talent offering high quality and fully produced audio programs and imaging.