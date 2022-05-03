Steve French Retiring

WNIR 100 FM in Akron, OH is saying goodbye to station veteran Steve French. French has been part of “The Morning Buzz” program since June of 1995.

“Over his 27 years Steve’s primary role was the station’s Sports Director. But his vast knowledge of everything from beer and wine to music, television and Hollywood qualified him to serve as WNIR’s Minister of Culture as well,” said Bill Klaus, CEO/Station Manager. “Some listeners accused Steve of being a grumpy know-it-all, a reputation he worked very hard to cultivate. But he also had a great sense of humor that brought a lot of laughter to everyone’s morning.”

French will step away from the mic officially May 6. The station is looking to fill the spot. Email Bill Klaus at [email protected]