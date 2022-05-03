Mojo Working For Cumulus

Vincent ‘Mojo’ Wilson is the new Operations Manager for Cumulus Mobile, AL. Wilson will also serve as Program Director for WABD-FM and WXQW-AM and will be heard on-air on WABD-FM weekdays.

“’Mojo’ is a talented programmer and on-air personality with a strong track record leading Urban, CHR, Gospel and News Talk stations,” said Don Boyd, VP/MM. “He will be an excellent addition to our top performing team in Mobile as Operations Manager of our five-station group.”

“I’m extremely excited to join the Cumulus family and work alongside Don Boyd, Doug Hamand, and the talented team in Mobile,” said Wilson. “Cumulus Media is a company that I’ve wanted to work for, and this is the perfect fit.”