GBS Promotes Littleton

GeoBroadcast Solutions has promoted Jean Paul Littleton to Chief Technology Officer. Littleton currently heads Spectrum Design and will oversee and continue the development of GBS technologies.

“Paul has shown exemplary capabilities in the field of broadcast engineering and has improved our proprietary systems through his skills and leadership,” said Robert Udowitz, a company spokesman. “In this elevated position, he will help set the technological direction of the company moving forward.”

GeoBroadcast Solutions was formed in 2011 to develop the ZoneCasting™ Geo-Targeting platform.