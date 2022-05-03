What Will Matty Say Today?

Long-time Boston host Matty Siegel has been off the air, without explanation, for two weeks. The 72-year old KIIS-108 morning show host said on the air April 19th that he had business he had to take care of after having his prostate checked the previous day. He’s not been on the air since.

On the show Monday, co-host Billy Costa said Siegel will make an announcement on the air in the 8AM hour today. That’s all he said.

Costa has been hosting the “Matty in The Morning” show since both Siegel and co-host Lisa Donovan have both been MIA. Donovan is “dealing with a family mater.”

The station is owned by iHeartMedia.

Siegel has been on the air in Boston for over 40 years.