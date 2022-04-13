Former Texas Host Gets Probation

We reported in March of 2021 that 48-year old Justin Frazell, who worked at Country station KFWR-FM in Fort Worth for 20 years, was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a teenager at his home during a New Years Eve party. He will not serve jail time.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Frazell will serve seven years of deferred adjudication, must register as a sex offender and may not have firearms, use drugs or drink alcohol. Deferred adjudication is a probation. Frazell will not face a criminal conviction if he successfully meets the terms of his sentence, according to the paper.

Frazell was fired from the station shortly after his arrest. The station is owned by the LKCM Radio Group. Frazell had also worked at KLIF-AM in Dallas.