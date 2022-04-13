No Jail Time For Louisville Host

49-year old ESPN Louisville host Andrew Deener avoids jail by taking a plea in a domestic violence charge from last month. He was accused of slamming his girlfriend’s head into a car at a restaurant during a dispute. The complaint was amended to disorderly conduct.

WDRB reports that Deener will be placed on diversion for nine months, with the stipulations that he remain out of trouble and have no contact with the victim. Deener must also undergo alcohol counseling. If he abides by the diversion stipulations, the case will be dismissed and can be expunged, or erased from the records, the report said.

The WDRB report also included a statement from Deener: “Today I am taking full responsibility for my actions and have pled guilty to disorderly conduct, a charge which accurately describes my conduct that night. I regret that I caused this situation and am very sorry for how I acted and things I said. I behaved disrespectfully, disorderly and in a manner that was not in line with how I should ever conduct myself. I am taking steps to better myself, including receiving ongoing professional counseling. I regret the embarrassment this has caused to all impacted by my behavior. Thank you to everyone for your patience and grace to let the legal process play out. I am sorry. All I can do from here is work to be better.”

The station suspended Deener after the incident and is expected to make an announcement on his future following the plea deal. Deener is the vice president of Union Broadcasting’s ESPN Louisville and hosts the morning show on ESPN 680 and 93.9 The Ville.