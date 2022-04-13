iHeart Launches The Non-Fun Podcast Network

iHeartMedia continues to break into the world of Web3. The company is creating the Non-Fun Squad, a non fungible token based media franchise and shared media universe comprised of characters across existing profile picture NFT collections. They are also launching a new podcast network

Phase one of the Non-Fun Squad universe will be the launch of the Non-Fun Podcast Network, a podcast slate centered around the content, characters and worlds from the Non-Fun Squad.

The IP universe and podcast slate will be created around iHeart-owned NFTs from both NFT collections, including CryptoPunk #2821, Mutant Ape #10144, World of Women #7147 and #7730, as well as from emerging NFT projects, including CrypToadz #5947, Loot Bag #2020, and Quirkies #307 and #1988.

iHeartMedia is partnering with federally regulated institutional crypto platform, Anchorage Digital, as a custody solution as iHeart continues to build in Web3.

“There is no real precedent for this,” said Khalil Tawil, EVP and Head of Strategy for iHeartMedia. “Web3 innovations offer an entirely new IP paradigm allowing us to combine the characters from different universes and projects without running into IP rights issues. These podcasts will be hosted by voices that portray the various NFT characters, and we are only acquiring NFTs that allow us to freely bring to life iHeart-owned NFTs in ways that work for podcasts.”

“As the leader in consumer audio, iHeart is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in audio content creation, and with this initiative we’re extending our Web3 and Metaverse strategy by building new experiences to entertain audiences across new and emerging platforms — and giving our audiences compelling characters, stories and personalities that they’ll connect with,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “We are the first company to use our expertise in podcasting, content production, live music and events to bring these characters to life — and with our 90% reach of Americans every month, we are the only company able to promote and activate this innovative concept at scale and bring it to the mass market.”

“In addition to using our unparalleled reach and connection to our communities to extend Web3 brands and platforms to the mass market, by creating new opportunities for NFTs we’re able to show our belief in, and support for, the creators, community members and artists in the Web3 space, and explore how NFTs, art and content interact together in the Metaverse in 2022 and beyond,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc. “These NFTs and podcast slate are just the beginning for iHeart’s exploration of Web3 and the Metaverse, and we are excited to be part of this cultural moment.”