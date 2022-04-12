New Manager in Tennessee For Cumulus

Cindy Rollison is the new Market Manager for Cumulus Tri-Cities, TN (Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol). Rollison replaces Debbie Caso who retired after 43 years with Cumulus Tri-Cities, TN. Rollison starts her new bob Monday, April 18, 2022.

The appointment marks the return of Rollison to Cumulus Media, who held positions including Vice President/Market Manager and Sales Manager for the company’s former station group in Blacksburg, VA, from 2007-2018. She became the GM for Monticello Media-Blacksburg, VA, after the company’s purchase of the Cumulus Media stations in that market. Prior to re-joining Cumulus, Rollison served as Regional Marketing Consultant for Mel Wheeler, Inc. Radio and Digital Advertising since 2019.

Cumulus owns four radio stations in the Tri-Cities, TN, market, including: NASH Icon 104.9/WKOS-FM (Country), 640 WXSM-AM (Sports), 910 WJCW-AM (News/Talk), and 101.5 WQUT-FM (Classic Rock).