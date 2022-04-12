Former NAB CEO Joins Beasley Board

Former National Association of Broadcasters President and Chief Executive Officer Senator Gordon Smith has been nominated by the Beasley Media Group Board of Directors to be added to the slate of Directors to be presented at the annual shareholders meeting on May 25th. The official unanimous vote took place during the company’s Board of Director’s meeting on March 31, 2022.

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley said, “It is such an honor and a privilege to welcome Gordon to the Beasley Media Group Board of Directors. His outstanding leadership, dedication and service to broadcasters and our nation is unparalleled. His understanding of Washington and how to navigate the halls of power will serve our Board well for years to come. I look forward to working closely with Gordon and our board as we continue to evolve our company forward.”

Smith added, “During my years at NAB’s helm, I was privileged to get to know many of the outstanding firms in membership at the association. Among these, Beasley Media Group was always in the upper echelons. It was my privilege to know George Beasley and it will be my pleasure to continue working with Caroline, Bruce and Brian on the Beasley board.”