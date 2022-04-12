Network For Success

The Net Worth of Networking is the April offering of the CRS360 Webinar Series. The webinar will focus on the best networking methods in any setting, both in-person and virtually. Industry pros will share tips, tricks, and secrets for introverted and extroverted individuals to enhance their ability to interact with any professional.

“The Net Worth Of Networking is another session from CRS ’22 that received great feedback, demanding more information about this vital skill,” said RJ Curtis, Executive Director CRS. “There’s a big difference between schmoozing and networking. The best practices and techniques provided can be learned to grow your contacts and advance your career. We’ve brought back the entire stellar panel from CRS, who will share more tips from which we can benefit.”

Information and registration for the Tuesday, April 19 webinar can be found Here.