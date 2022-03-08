Louisville Sports Host Arrested

49-year old Andrew Deener was charged with fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, for allegedly slamming his girlfriend’s head into a vehicle during a dispute at a restaurant over the weekend.

According to WDRB.com when officers arrived at the restaurant they found Deener’s girlfriend sitting on a bench. She told them they got into an argument in the parking lot and Deener slammed her head into the side of a vehicle. She suffered minor injuries.

Deener was arrested at his home and later bonded out. He’ll be arraigned on March 9th.

Deener is the vice president of Union Broadcasting’s ESPN Louisville and hosts the morning show on ESPN 680 and 93.9 The Ville.