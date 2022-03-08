As Retailers Fight For Customers, How Does Radio Fit In?

The big three retail rivals Amazon, Walmart and Target are stepping up their advertising spend in 2022. A new Media Monitors’ analysis shows that Amazon has taken the lead in ad spending during the first six weeks of the year. Here’s how all three used radio.

For Amazon.com and Amazon Prime, Amazon aired a combined total of 140,705 instances across radio, broadcast television and local cable between January 1, 2022, and February 14, 2022. Target was close behind the e-commerce company, airing 137,979 spots. By contrast, Walmart placed just 30,058 instances across all three media.

On the radio, Target ranked number one with 17,570 instances. The retailer aired almost three times as many spots as the other two competitors combined.

