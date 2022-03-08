B-B-B Blowout Houston

iHeartMedia Houston hosted a sold-out “Great Texas Barbeque, Beer & Bourbon Blowout”. Michael Berry hosted the event that featured Premiere Networks-syndicated personalities Clay Travis, Buck Sexton and Jesse Kelly.

A crowd of more than 1,200 listeners and fans heard live music from Country music artist Tracy Byrd, and a conversation with Berry, Travis, Sexton and Kelly, (l to r: Jesse Kelly, Michael Berry, Clay Travis and Buck Sexton). The guests shared inspiring and fun stories about how they started out in their careers and then talked about current events.

“Jesse and I love our fellow Texans here in Houston,” said Berry. “Our listeners were keen to meet Clay and Buck and welcome them – Texas style, to our home with good food, good drinks, good music, and a good time.”