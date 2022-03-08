BFOA Breakfast Set For NAB Show

The Broadcasters Foundation of America annual Breakfast is set for April 27 during the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas. Last year’s Breakfast was canceled because of the pandemic.

During the Breakfast, the BFOA will present the Leadership Awards to individuals in recognition of their career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at large. In addition, the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award is bestowed on an individual whose work in broadcasting exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship.

The BFOA Breakfast is complimentary, however Registration Is Required.