2022 Gracie Award Winners Announced

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced the winners of the 47th Annual Gracie Awards which will return in-person on May 24th at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. Ellen K, Cheri Preston and Dana Cortez are among the winners.
The event will honor women in television, radio and digital media.
“Throughout this past year we have seen a number of remarkable projects by and about inspirational women,” said Heather Cohen, Chair, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. “We are honored to shine a spotlight on these women, whose stories have driven cultural awareness, offered entertainment that has made us laugh, cry, and everything in between.
This year, we will be returning to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and are delighted to return to an in-person format so that we can properly celebrate together,” added Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.
The Gracies celebrate exemplary talent and programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, and digital medias. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets in entertainment and news.
Here are all the radio winners…
RADIO NATIONAL HONOREES
A Look Back At 1992 LA And America Since Rodney King
WBUR
Documentary [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
ABC Audio’s Front & Center Spotlight: Carly Pearce
ABC News Radio
Special [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Alison Cook (The Doc Project)
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
Producer [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Allison Keyes (CBS News Weekend Roundup)
CBS News Radio
Weekend Host / Personality- News [ Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]
Cheri Preston (ABC News Radio)
ABC News Radio
Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]
Child Care Industry In Crisis (Karen Travers)
ABC News Radio
News Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Dana Cortez (The Dana Cortez Show)
Skyview Networks
Host/Personality [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Ellen K (The Ellen K Weekend Show)
iHeartMedia
Weekend Host / Personality Entertainment [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Fall of Afghanistan
CBS News Radio
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – National Syndicated Commercial]
Fordham Conversations – Attacks on Asian Americans and The Search for Solidarity
WFUV-FM
Public Affairs [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Jen Horn, Victoria Keelan, Jai Kershner (The DJV Show)
Doug Stephan Networks; The DJV Show
Co-host- Talk Radio [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Medha Gandhi (Elvis Duran and the Morning Show)
Premiere Networks/iHeartMedia
Co-host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Melissa Harris-Perry (The Takeaway)
NYPR / WNYC Studios
Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
NPR coverage of India’s farmer protests
NPR
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Rerouting: defying the given path, paving a new one – North Korean female defectors’ journey
Radio Free Asia Korean Service
Non-English Program [Radio – National]
Rund Abdelfatah (Throughline)
NPR
Reporter / Correspondent / Host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Smith Sisters Live
SiriusXM
Talk Show [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
The Julia Show
Audacy
Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
The World At Six (Margaret Evans)
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
News Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Women in China
NPR
Series [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
RADIO LOCAL HONOREES
A Love Supreme
WUNC – North Carolina Public Radio
Special [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Allison Sherry (‘I’ll Fight For The Rest Of My Life’: Elijah McClain’s Mother Reflects On Two Years Since His Death)
Colorado Public Radio
Interview Feature [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Amanda Orlando (The WARM Morning Show with Jim and Amanda)
Cumulus Media
Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Medium [Radio – Local]
Andie Summers (The Andie Summers Show)
Beasley Media Group (United States of America)
Host Morning Drive- Major Market [Radio – Local]
Angelica Vale (Cali 93.9 Mornings)
Cali 93.9, KLLI-FM, Meruelo Media – Los Angeles
Non-English Individual Achievement [Radio – Local]
Angie Martinez (The Angie Martinez Show)
iHeartRadio
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Major Market [Radio – Local]
Angie Perrin (Press Play with Madeleine Brand)
KCRW
Producer [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
CBC Cree Radio: Winschgaoug and Eyou Dipajimoon
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
Non-English Program [Radio – Local]
Christine Nagy (Cubby and Christine in the Morning)
iHeartMedia (WLTW)
Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major [Radio – Local]
Figgy Pudding Choir
KIRO Newsradio
Soft News Feature [Radio – Local]
Gold Star Moms
KIRO Newsradio
Public Service Announcement [Radio – Local]
Heather Hunter (O’Connor and Company)
WMAL
Producer- Talk [Radio – Local]
I Regret Becoming a Parent (Audacious)
Connecticut Public
Talk Show [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
I’m Listening (KCBS Radio)
KCBS Radio (Audacy)
Public Affairs [Radio – Local]
International Women’s Day (Valentine in the Morning)
iHeartMedia
Special [Radio – Local]
Janet Saidi (The Check-In)
KBIA
Host/Anchor [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Jeana Gondek (Jacksonville’s Morning News)
Cox Media Group
Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio – Local]
Judi Franco (Dennis & Judi)
Townsaquare Media
Co-host (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market [Radio – Local]
Kelly Dzanaj (Kelly on 100.7 Star)
Audacy Pittsburgh
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Medium Market [Radio – Local]
Lori Barghini & Julia Cobbs (The Lori & Julia Show)
myTalk 107.1 – KTMY-FM
Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio – Local]
Magic 106.7’s “Exceptional Women” with Kyra Sedgwick
Audacy Boston
Interview Feature- Entertainment [Radio – Local]
MalaniKai (Word on the Street (95.5 WSB / WSB-AM WSBB-FM / Atlanta, GA))
Cox Media Group
Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major [Radio – Local]
Many Troops Are Leaving The Military Prematurely Due To Sexual Harassment, Assault
Texas Public Radio
Hard News Feature- Non-Commercial [Radio – Local]
Mary Walter (Mary Walter WMAL Mornings On The Mall)
Cumulus Media
Interview Feature- News [Radio – Local]
Melissa “Mo” Wagner (“The Mo & StyckMan Show”)
Audacy – WUSY-FM Chattanoonga, TN
Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Small [Radio – Local]
Michelle Durham (Family fights for teens in toxic relationships)
KYW Newsradio – Audacy
Hard News Feature [Radio – Local]
Rural Healthcare: The Other Texas Drought
Texas Tech Public Media, The Texas Newsroom, Texas Public Radio, PBS Frontline, American Public Media Research Lab
Documentary [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Saraya Wintersmith (Like Other Arab Americans in Politics, Boston’s Essaibi George Faces Questions About Her Identity)
GBH News
Portrait/Biography [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Sharon Barnes-Waters (1010 WINS: The Black Experience)
1010 WINS
Producer- News [Radio – Local]
The Rita Cosby Show
WABC Radio
Talk Show [Radio – Local]
Tracy Dixon (KYGO Morning Show)
Bonneville International
Host – Morning Drive – Medium Market [Radio – Local]
Ways & Means Presents: The Arc of Justice – From Here to Equality
Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University / North Carolina Public Ra
dio – WUNC
Series [Radio Non – Commercial Local]
The complete winners list is below. Honorees are listed in alphabetical order within each category. To view the complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions, visit allwomeninmedia.org.
