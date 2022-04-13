2022 Gracie Award Winners Announced

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced the winners of the 47th Annual Gracie Awards which will return in-person on May 24th at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. Ellen K, Cheri Preston and Dana Cortez are among the winners.

The event will honor women in television, radio and digital media.

“Throughout this past year we have seen a number of remarkable projects by and about inspirational women,” said Heather Cohen, Chair, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. “We are honored to shine a spotlight on these women, whose stories have driven cultural awareness, offered entertainment that has made us laugh, cry, and everything in between.



This year, we will be returning to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and are delighted to return to an in-person format so that we can properly celebrate together,” added Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

The Gracies celebrate exemplary talent and programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, and digital medias. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets in entertainment and news.

Here are all the radio winners…

RADIO NATIONAL HONOREES

A Look Back At 1992 LA And America Since Rodney King

WBUR

Documentary [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

ABC Audio’s Front & Center Spotlight: Carly Pearce

ABC News Radio

Special [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Alison Cook (The Doc Project)

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Producer [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Allison Keyes (CBS News Weekend Roundup)

CBS News Radio

Weekend Host / Personality- News [ Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]

Cheri Preston (ABC News Radio)

ABC News Radio

Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]

Child Care Industry In Crisis (Karen Travers)

ABC News Radio

News Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Dana Cortez (The Dana Cortez Show)

Skyview Networks

Host/Personality [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Ellen K (The Ellen K Weekend Show)

iHeartMedia

Weekend Host / Personality Entertainment [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Fall of Afghanistan

CBS News Radio

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – National Syndicated Commercial]

Fordham Conversations – Attacks on Asian Americans and The Search for Solidarity

WFUV-FM

Public Affairs [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Jen Horn, Victoria Keelan, Jai Kershner (The DJV Show)

Doug Stephan Networks; The DJV Show

Co-host- Talk Radio [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Medha Gandhi (Elvis Duran and the Morning Show)

Premiere Networks/iHeartMedia

Co-host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Melissa Harris-Perry (The Takeaway)

NYPR / WNYC Studios

Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

NPR coverage of India’s farmer protests

NPR

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Rerouting: defying the given path, paving a new one – North Korean female defectors’ journey

Radio Free Asia Korean Service

Non-English Program [Radio – National]

Rund Abdelfatah (Throughline)

NPR

Reporter / Correspondent / Host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Smith Sisters Live

SiriusXM

Talk Show [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

The Julia Show

Audacy

Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

The World At Six (Margaret Evans)

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

News Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Women in China

NPR

Series [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

RADIO LOCAL HONOREES

A Love Supreme

WUNC – North Carolina Public Radio

Special [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Allison Sherry (‘I’ll Fight For The Rest Of My Life’: Elijah McClain’s Mother Reflects On Two Years Since His Death)

Colorado Public Radio

Interview Feature [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Amanda Orlando (The WARM Morning Show with Jim and Amanda)

Cumulus Media

Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Medium [Radio – Local]

Andie Summers (The Andie Summers Show)

Beasley Media Group (United States of America)

Host Morning Drive- Major Market [Radio – Local]

Angelica Vale (Cali 93.9 Mornings)

Cali 93.9, KLLI-FM, Meruelo Media – Los Angeles

Non-English Individual Achievement [Radio – Local]

Angie Martinez (The Angie Martinez Show)

iHeartRadio

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Major Market [Radio – Local]

Angie Perrin (Press Play with Madeleine Brand)

KCRW

Producer [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

CBC Cree Radio: Winschgaoug and Eyou Dipajimoon

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Non-English Program [Radio – Local]

Christine Nagy (Cubby and Christine in the Morning)

iHeartMedia (WLTW)

Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major [Radio – Local]

Figgy Pudding Choir

KIRO Newsradio

Soft News Feature [Radio – Local]

Gold Star Moms

KIRO Newsradio

Public Service Announcement [Radio – Local]

Heather Hunter (O’Connor and Company)

WMAL

Producer- Talk [Radio – Local]

I Regret Becoming a Parent (Audacious)

Connecticut Public

Talk Show [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

I’m Listening (KCBS Radio)

KCBS Radio (Audacy)

Public Affairs [Radio – Local]

International Women’s Day (Valentine in the Morning)

iHeartMedia

Special [Radio – Local]

Janet Saidi (The Check-In)

KBIA

Host/Anchor [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Jeana Gondek (Jacksonville’s Morning News)

Cox Media Group

Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio – Local]

Judi Franco (Dennis & Judi)

Townsaquare Media

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Kelly Dzanaj (Kelly on 100.7 Star)

Audacy Pittsburgh

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Lori Barghini & Julia Cobbs (The Lori & Julia Show)

myTalk 107.1 – KTMY-FM

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio – Local]

Magic 106.7’s “Exceptional Women” with Kyra Sedgwick

Audacy Boston

Interview Feature- Entertainment [Radio – Local]

MalaniKai (Word on the Street (95.5 WSB / WSB-AM WSBB-FM / Atlanta, GA))

Cox Media Group

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major [Radio – Local]

Many Troops Are Leaving The Military Prematurely Due To Sexual Harassment, Assault

Texas Public Radio

Hard News Feature- Non-Commercial [Radio – Local]

Mary Walter (Mary Walter WMAL Mornings On The Mall)

Cumulus Media

Interview Feature- News [Radio – Local]

Melissa “Mo” Wagner (“The Mo & StyckMan Show”)

Audacy – WUSY-FM Chattanoonga, TN

Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Small [Radio – Local]

Michelle Durham (Family fights for teens in toxic relationships)

KYW Newsradio – Audacy

Hard News Feature [Radio – Local]

Rural Healthcare: The Other Texas Drought

Texas Tech Public Media, The Texas Newsroom, Texas Public Radio, PBS Frontline, American Public Media Research Lab

Documentary [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Saraya Wintersmith (Like Other Arab Americans in Politics, Boston’s Essaibi George Faces Questions About Her Identity)

GBH News

Portrait/Biography [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Sharon Barnes-Waters (1010 WINS: The Black Experience)

1010 WINS

Producer- News [Radio – Local]

The Rita Cosby Show

WABC Radio

Talk Show [Radio – Local]

Tracy Dixon (KYGO Morning Show)

Bonneville International

Host – Morning Drive – Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Ways & Means Presents: The Arc of Justice – From Here to Equality

Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University / North Carolina Public Ra

dio – WUNC

Series [Radio Non – Commercial Local]

The complete winners list is below. Honorees are listed in alphabetical order within each category. To view the complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions, visit allwomeninmedia.org.