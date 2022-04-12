180 Days in Jail For Stalker

63-year-old Patrick Kelly will spend six months behind bars after taking a plea agreement for stalking Twin Cities DJ Jade Tittle, midday host on 89.3 The Current. It’s the second time Kelly has been in trouble for stalking radio hosts.

The Star-Tribune reports that Kelly pleaded guilty to one felony count of stalking after he violated a harassment restraining order by visiting Tittle twice. He’s also been ordered to have no contact with Tittle. Kelly has been in jail since January 3rd.He’ll be officially sentenced June 17th.

In December 2015, Kelly was sentenced to five years of probation and nine months in the workhouse after pleading guilty to stalking and terroristic threats for his behavior toward DJ Mary Lucia beginning in the summer of 2014.