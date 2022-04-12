Townsquare’s Big Night in Colorado

Townsquare Media’s KTRR-FM was named the Major Market Station of the Year at the Colorado Broadcasters Association Awards of Excellence Gala held Saturday in Denver. In total, Townsquare Media Northern Colorado won 13 awards.

Among the major market honors are four first-place Awards of Excellence for Retro 102.5 and 99.9 The Point (KKPL-FM).

“I am incredibly proud of our dozen local content creators and account executive team,” said Townsquare Media Market President Evan Harrison. “Receiving 13 awards affirms our dedication to serving our local market with passion and big ideas that resonate locally on the radio, and on our apps and websites which reach and engage ALL of NoCo.”

In addition to being named Major Market Station of the Year, Retro received an Award of Excellence in:

Best station imaging campaign for Dave Jensen’s “All Christmas” programming.

Best radio commercial for an advertiser for a Swan Heading and Air/Duh spot produced by Shelby Taylor-Thorne and Maddi Scruggs.

Best station website for retro1025.com directed by Madalyn Warren and Dave Jensen.

Additional Certificates of Merit for Retro include:

Best public service announcement for Blue Christmas – Evan Harrison, Dave Jensen, Kama McDonald. • Best station imaging campaign for 102.5 Minutes of Commercial-Free Music – Dave Jensen. • Best midday show – Kama McDonald.

Best regularly scheduled entertainment program for 80s Party Weekends – Dave Jensen.

The Point earned an Award of Excellence for best sales event or live remote broadcast for the 99.9 The Point’s Zombie Ball executed by Shelby Taylor-Thorne and Maddi Scruggs.

Three Certificates of Merit for The Point include:

Best station sponsored community event 99.9 The Point’s Jingle Mingle – Big Rob and Michelle Turley. • Best afternoon show – Big Rob.

Best radio commercial for an advertiser for Ehrlich Toyota Trade Anything Sale – John Motschall and Big Rob.

Townsquare Media’s annual summer festival, Taste of Fort Collins, also earned a certificate of merit for the best sales event or live remote broadcast category.