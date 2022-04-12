Duke To Receive Trailblazer Award

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio charitable organization has selected NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke as the 2022 recipient of the MIW Frances Preston Trailblazer Award.

The MIW Trailblazer Award is presented annually to a woman who, through her leadership and success in the industry, champions and creates opportunities for other women in radio to further their careers. In 2012, it was renamed the “Frances Preston Trailblazer Award” in honor of Frances Preston, longtime president and CEO of BMI. This year’s award will be presented to Michelle Duke on Sunday, April 24th at a special Main Stage event taking place in Las Vegas at 3:30 p.m. (following a separate keynote conversation with Nick Cannon) at NAB Show produced by the National Association of Broadcasters.

As President of the NAB Leadership Foundation, Michelle Duke oversees the team responsible for successful initiatives including The Media Sales Academy, the Technology Apprenticeship Program, and the Broadcast Leadership Training program, which she managed for 15 years. During her tenure, the foundation’s annual fundraiser and gala, the Celebration of Service to America Awards was developed into a television show that airs on local stations across the country.

In her role as Chief Diversity Officer, Michelle develops resources and fosters conversations to assist broadcast stations with developing their diversity strategies. This includes the Diversity Symposium, which will be held at the NAB Show, and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Resource Center available on the NAB website.

“What a joy to recognize and celebrate Michelle’s many accomplishments with this Trailblazer Award,” said Ruth Presslaff, MIW Board President. “I’ve worked with Michelle via Broadcast Leadership Training and know firsthand that her efforts are tireless and her work throughout our industry is meaningful. This award was a long time coming. Our Board selected Michelle as our next Trailblazer pre-Pandemic. It’s exhilarating to finally share this wonderful and deserved announcement with Michelle and with all of you!”

With over 30 years of experience in the media industry, Michelle has been listed on Radio Ink Magazine’s Most Influential Women in Radio since 2011. In 2018 she was inducted into the Wall of Fame at the School of Media and Entertainment at Middle Tennessee State University. She received the Star Award from the National Capital Area chapter of the Alliance for Women in Media in 2009 and served on the national board of the Alliance for Women in Media for six years. She also served as the board chair of the Washington Literacy Center and as a board director and volunteer for numerous organizations.

“I am so honored to receive this award and humbled to be amongst the amazing women who have received this before me, ” said Michelle Duke. “I’m lucky to have had many women help to shape my career path, and can only hope to leave a similar legacy.”

Prior honorees include: Christine Travaglini (2019); Julie Talbott (2018); Mary Quass (2017); Beth Neuhoff (2016); Kim Guthrie (2015); Diane Sutter (2014); Weezie Kramer (2013); Caroline Beasley (2012); Ginny Hubbard Morris (2011); Lynn Anderson (2010); and Erica Farber (2009).