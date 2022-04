On Monday, Apple TV+ announced the debut of the new Apple Original podcast “Run, Bambi, Run.” Two episodes of the eight-part series are out.

Hosted by journalist, author and Campside Media co-founder Vanessa Grigoriadis, “Run, Bambi, Run” investigates the real-life story of Laurie “Bambi” Bembenek, a 21-year-old Milwaukee police officer who was convicted of killing her new husband’s ex-wife, before braving a daring escape as part of a years-long quest to clear her name.

