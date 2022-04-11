iHeart Launches The Patriot in Seattle

1090 The Patriot will include Glenn Beck, Clay Travis, Buck Sexton, Sean Hannity, Jesse Kelly and local and national news. The previous format on 1090 was sports talk, which moved to 950-AM and 93.3 FM.

“We are proud to be launching a new station in Seattle, seeing an opportunity to bring a powerful conservative talk line-up to the airwaves,” said Rich Moore, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Seattle. “This station brings highly engaging content and information with leading talent in the conservative talk space that our listeners will gravitate towards.”