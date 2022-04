Bold Gold Media’s Mainstream A/C WSUL-FM Monticello, New York has made a lineup change, including the swap of PD/Afternoon Driver Chase Daniels to mornings with Promotions Coordinator/Morning Host Jenn moving to the afternoon for “The Ride Home With Jenn”. WSUL has also added Compass Media syndicated “Anna & Raven” show to weekends as well as “Classic Rick Dees Weekly Top 40 90s/2k” Countdowns.

